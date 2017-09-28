This Week’s Job Listings

Company – is seeking a Journeyman Dry Waller in San Marcos, CA. Call Nicole (760) 535-5592

Great Company – is seeking Drivers Helpers/Moving Appliances in Perris, CA. $11.50-$12.00/hr. Call (888) 854-6455

Concrete Subcontractors Field Construction Workers needed – in Montclair, CA. Call to inquire (909) 267-3655

Swimming Pool-Repair/Remodel Tech needed – in Anaheim, CA. Call Chris Brown (800) 880-6919 ext. 220

60 + General Laborers needed – in Ontario, CA. Call (909) 476-2955

Company – is seeking Drivers/Detailers & Painters in Riverside, CA. Apply at 7373 Orangewood Drive, Riverside, CA 92223

Local Company – is seeking a Sign Installer in Riverside, CA. $11.00/hr. Apply at 2900 Adams Street #B, Riverside, CA 92504

Ranch Hand needed (F/T) – in San Jacinto, CA. Call Helen (626) 773-6016

Entry Level Window Cleaning Tech needed – in Corona, CA. Call (951) 588-3246

Coronado Stone Products, a Second Change Employer – is seeking a Production Manager in Fontana, CA. www.indeed.com

Go Staff, a Second Chance Employer – is seeking Construction-General Labor in Ontario, CA. $10.50/hr. www.indeed.com

Saladino’s Foodservice – is seeking an Order Selector in Ontario, CA. $14.00/hr. www.indeed.com

Schneider National – is seeking a Traffic Office Specialist in Fontana, CA. www.indeed.com

Lineage Logistics – is seeking a Compliance Practitioner in Mira Loma, CA. www.indeed.com

Ponderiffic Adventurer – is seeking a General Laborer in the Inland Empire, CA. www.indeed.com

Agent Beta – is seeking a Net Suite Developer/Administrator in Corona, CA. $3,300.00-$4,500.00/mo. www.indeed.com

Legacy Supply Chain Company – is seeking an SCO Area Manager in Jurupa, CA. indeed.com

Lineage Logistics – is seeking an Asset Protection Associate in Riverside, CA. $12.50/hr. indeed.com

Home Chef – is seeking a Production Supervisor in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com

Temeco Logistics – is seeking an Inventory Coordinator in Pomona, CA. indeed.com

Evolution Electric Vehicles, Inc. – is seeking a Warehouse Clerk in Chino, CA. $25,000.00-$35,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

KeHe Distributors – is seeking an Order Selector in Chino, CA. $15.22-$15.83/hr. indeed.com

Pacifica Foods – is seeking a Food Manufacturing Packer in Corona, CA. $11.00/hr. indeed.com

Penske – is seeking a Branch Service Manager in Industry, CA. indeed.com

Vario Corporation – is seeking a Warehouse Associate in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Taylored Services, LLC – is seeking an Operations Supervisor in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Bluefin Distribution – is seeking an Assistant District Manager in Anaheim, CA. indeed.com

Luxury Scent Box – is seeking a Shipping Coordinator in Corona, CA. $15.00-$18.00/hr. indeed.com

Dalix – is seeking a General Warehouse Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $11.50-$13.00/hr. indeed.com

CTC – is seeking a Yard Worker in Rialto, CA. $14.00/hr. indeed.com

Aranda Tooling – is seeking a Shipping Receiving Supervisor – 2nd Shift in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Altech Electronics, Inc. – is seeking a Logistic Warehouse Manager in Paramount, CA. $45,000.00-$60,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

Live Nation – is seeking a Special Events Logistics Coordinator in Riverside, CA. indeed.com

Redneck Trailer Supplies – is seeking a Materials Handler/Warehouse in Mira Loma, CA. indeed.com

Calibre International – is seeking a Purchasing Specialist in Irwindale, CA. indeed.com

Boudreau Pipeline – is seeking a Laborer in Corona, CA. indeed.com

Hubsan USA Corporation – is seeking a Warehouse Supervisor/Manager in Walnut, CA. $30,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

Clarcor Air Filtration – is seeking a Packaging Associate in Corona, CA. indeed.com

Drora Group – is seeking a Project Manager/Sales Assistant in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Walmart – is seeking an e-commerce Seasonal Material Handler in Chino, CA. $13.50/hr. indeed.com

Semihandmade – is seeking an Inventory Management Person in Duarte, CA. indeed.com

JKP Flooring – is seeking a Lead Warehouseman in Anaheim, CA. $30,000.00-$40,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

Alvarado – is seeking a Warehouse and Shipping Clerk in Chino, CA. $12.50/hr. indeed.com

Penske – is seeking a Clerk-Night Shift in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Emser Tile & Natural Stone – is seeking a Warehouse Supervisor-Shipping in Ontario, CA. $65,000.00-$75,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

Niagara Bottling Co – is seeking a Packaging Engineer in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Seldat, Inc. – is seeking General Labor in Walnut, CA. $18,000.00-$25,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

Macy’s – is seeking a Seasonal Retail Merchandise Handler (F/T) in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Lineage Logistics – is seeking a Sanitation Worker in Mira Loma, CA. $12.50/hr. indeed.com

Superior Groceries – is seeking a Receiving Manager in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Cooltron Industrial Supply – is seeking a Warehouse Specialist in Walnut, CA. $30,000.00-$36,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

Nature’s Market – is seeking a Packaging Supervisor in Irvine, CA. indeed.com

Coastal Pacific Food Distribution – is seeking a Freezer Order Selector in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

The Right Choice – is seeking a 1st and 2nd Shift Order Picker in Fontana, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com

Quick Crete Products Corporation – is seeking a General Laborer in Norco, CA. indeed.com

Los Angeles Unified School District – is seeking a Migrant Program Tech (Instructional Assistance) in Los Angeles, CA. $16.20/hr. indeed.com

Roto-Rooter – is seeking a Field Laborer in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Capstone Logistics – is seeking a Warehouse Selector and Receiver in Rialto, CA. $13.00/hr. indeed.com

Maddox Concrete, Inc. – is seeking Concrete Laborers in Corona, CA. indeed.com

United Natural Foods, Inc. – is seeking a Selector, Sign on Bonus – $2,000.00 in The Inland Empire CA. indeed.com

Kann Enterprises, Inc. – is seeking a Forklift Operator/Order Puller in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $10.50-$12.00/hr. indeed.com

Simplified – is seeking a Cherry Picker Operator in Ontario, CA. $13.00/hr. indeed.com

Honeyville, Inc. – is seeking a Material Handler in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Urban Crafting – is seeking a Manufacturing/Production Worker-Flexible hours in Pomona, CA. $10.50-$11.00/hr. indeed.com

iMacket – is seeking Testing/Shipping Associates in El Monte, CA. indeed.com

Geodis – is seeking a Continuous Improvement Engineer II in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Vitco Foods – is seeking a Van Driver/General Laborer in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

SEKO Logistics – is seeking a Warehouse Supervisor in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Centuri Construction Group – is seeking a Laborer Natural Gas Utilities Construction in Eastvale, CA. indeed.com

Centuri Construction Group – is seeking a Laborer-Road Paving in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Rite Staff, Inc. – is seeking a General Laborer in Corona, CA. $11.50-$12.50/hr. indeed.com

West Coast Staffing – is seeking Packers in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Bridgestone America – is seeking a Material Handler in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Pro-Active Staffing – is seeking a General Laborer in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $11.00-0$12.00/hr. indeed.com

Spectrum – is seeking a Warehouse Specialist in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Wrawp Foods – is seeking a Production Worker in Pomona, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com

Ryder – is seeking a Material Handler I in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Vistar – is seeking a Picker/Packer in Ontario, CA. $11.00-$12.00/hr. indeed.com

Dura Technologies – is seeking a Material Handler and Packaging Associate in Bloomington, CA. $13.00/hr. indeed.com

Empire Tile & Marble Supply – is seeking an Inventory Data Entry Receiving Clerk/Accounting in San Bernardino, CA. $13.00-$14.00/hr. indeed.com

Capstone Logistics – is seeking a Freight Handler in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Partners Personnel – is seeking a Material Handler in Mira Loma, CA. $21,840.00k/yr. indeed.com

Mobile Modular Portable Storage – is seeking a Yard Worker with Forklift Experience in Mira Loma, CA. $13.00/hr. indeed.com

Jada Toys, Inc. – is seeking a Logistics Clerk in Industry City, CA. indeed.com

Copart, Inc. – is seeking an Automotive General Laborer in Colton, CA. indeed.com

Concord Foods, Inc. – is seeking a Warehouse Order Selector in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Associate Direct Services, LLC – is seeking a 1st Production Worker in Mira Loma, CA. indeed.com

Suna Solutions – is seeking a Shipping and Receiving Clerk in Moreno Valley, CA. $13.00-$13.50/hr. indeed.com

Office Star Products – is seeking a Shipping Clerk in Fontana, CA. $12.00/hr. indeed.com

Humana, LLC – is seeking a Warehouse Order Selector (Grocery) in Ontario, CA. $14.00/hr. indeed.com

La Tortilla Factory – is seeking a Warehouse Coordinator in Commerce, CA. $16.00-$18.00/hr. indeed.com

Coca Cola Refreshments – is seeking a Merchandiser in Perris, Lake Elsinore and Hemet, CA. indeed.com

Pro–Pipe – is seeking a Laborer in Walnut, CA. indeed.com

Associate Direct Services, LLC – is seeking a Pallet Puller/Packer in Industry, CA. indeed.com

Golden State Foods – is seeking a Warehouseman in La Puente, CA. indeed.com

Park West Companies – is seeking a Commercial Landscape Contractor Laborer in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Hal Hays Construction, Inc. – is seeking a Construction Laborer in Riverside, CA. indeed.com

Smith & Sons Construction, Inc. – is seeking a General Construction Laborer in San Bernardino, CA. $14.00-$18.00/hr. indeed.com

Esri – is seeking a Data Screen Test in Redlands, CA. indeed.com

The Progress Group – is seeking a Packing and Shipping Worker in Placentia, CA. $11.00/hr. indeed.com

Paver Décor Masonry, Inc. – is seeking a Paver Installer Cutter Laborer in Calimesa, CA. $14.50-$20.00/hr. indeed.com

FS Commercial Landscape, Inc. – is seeking Landscape General Laborers in Riverside, CA. $12.00/hr. indeed.com

Wood Castle Construction, Inc. – is seeking General Labor in Covina, CA. $11.00/hr. indeed.com

Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores – is seeking a Receiving Lead in West Covina, CA. indeed.com

Truck Viva – is seeking a Warehouse RMA/Return Specialist in Walnut, CA. indeed.com

Landcare – is seeking a Laborer-Landscaping in Riverside, CA. indeed.com

Chartwell Staffing Solutions – is seeking an Order Picker in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Agua Tri – is seeking a (P/T) Laborer in Ontario, CA. $13.00/hr. indeed.com

XPO Logistics – is seeking a Material Handler in Redlands, CA. indeed.com

Pro-Active Staffing – is seeking Production Workers in Corona, CA. $11.00/hr. indeed.com

Resource Employment Solutions – is seeking a Receiving Lead in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Team Quest Staffing – is seeking a Production Worker in Chino, CA. $12.00/hr. indeed.com

Affluent Staffing – is seeking a Production Worker in Ontario, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com

Superior Employment Service – is seeking a Packer in Ontario, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com

Staff Holdings, Inc. – is seeking a Bilingual Shipping Clerk in Ontario, CA. $13.00/hr. indeed.com

Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Administration – is seeking a Program Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. $67,845.00-$88,194.00k/yr. indeed.com

Walmart – is seeking an HR Manager Non-Sortable Fulfillment Center in Chino, CA. indeed.com

The UPS Store #5255 – is seeking a (P/T) Center Associate in Norco, CA. indeed.com

All Women’s Bootcamp – is seeking a Bootcamp Trainee in Upland, CA. $1200.00-$3000.00/mo. indeed.com

Flex College Prep – is seeking an Admissions Consultant/Counselor in Diamond Bar, CA. $36,000.00-$60,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

Ayres Hotel Ontario Mills Mall – is seeking a General Manager in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

