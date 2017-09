This Week’s Job Postings!

Order Filler Jobs in Riverside, CA – $11.25/hr. Call (909) 381-4581 ask for Mayra or Rhonda

Store Fixtures Labor & Installers needed – in Riverside, CA. $12.00/hr. Send resume (951) 361-9386

Warehouse Workers needed – in Chino, Rancho, Fontana and Perris, CA. Earn up to $20.00/hr. Call (513) 245-9777 or (513) 206-8511

Machine Operator/Packer needed – in Riverside, CA. $10.00/hr. Apply at 4025 Grant Road, Riverside, CA 92501, 10:00am-1:00pm M-Fri

Drivers Helpers/Moving Appliances – Ayudantes de mudanzas (Perris, CA). $11.00-$12.00/hr.; overtime $16.95 – $18.00/hr. Call (888) 854-6455

Protech Staffing – is seeking Assemblers, General Labor in Ontario, CA. $10.00/hr. Call (951) 823-0023

Warehouse Clerks needed – in Rialto, CA. $14.00-$15.00/hr. Call Kelly Services (909) 381-4581

20 People needed – all shifts in Ontario, CA. Call (909) 218-7859

Landscape Foreman, Leadman & Laborers needed – in Anaheim, CA. Call (714) 630-9470

General Labor needed – in the Inland Empire, CA. Call (909) 972-6779

Mixpanel, a Second Chance Employer – is seeking a Senior Security Engineer in San Francisco, CA. www.indeed.com

Coronado Stone, a Second Chance Employer – is seeking an Inventory Control Worker in Fontana, CA. www.indeed.com

Public Storage, a Second Chance Employer – is seeking a District Manager in Torrance, CA. $80,000.00k/yr. www.indeed.com

NPG Asphalt – is seeking an Asphalt Foreman in Perris, CA. $85,000.00k/yr. www.indeed.com

City of Redlands – is seeking an Asphalt Worker in Redlands, CA. $41,414.00-$50,339.00k/yr. www.indeed.com

City of Azusa – is seeking a (P/T) Street Maintenance Worker I in Azusa, CA. www.indeed.com

H & B Logistics – is seeking a Dump Truck Driver in Baldwin Park, CA. $40,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

Automated Gate Services, Inc. – is seeking an Automation Gate Tech in Corona, CA. indeed.com

Garrett Concrete – is seeking a Backhoe Operator-Class A license in Chino, CA. indeed.com

GM Sager Construction – is seeking a Paving Operator/Screedman in Pomona, CA. indeed.com

SP Storage – is seeking an Entry Level Maintenance Person/Hourly man (Extensive travel) in Pomona, CA. $13.50/hr. indeed.com

Associates Direct Services – is seeking a General Laborer/Manufacturing in Ontario, CA. $10.00-$11.50/hr. indeed.com

Anita’s Mexican Foods – is seeking an Operations Assistant in San Bernardino, CA. $18.00/hr. indeed.com

Quick Dispense, Inc. – is seeking a Production and Service Manager in the Inland Empire, CA. $80,000.00-$90,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

California State University San Bernardino – is seeking a Grounds Worker (#60386) in Pomona, CA. $2,736.00-$3,334.00/mo. indeed.com

Sync Staffing – is seeking General Labor in Mira Loma, CA. indeed.com

Auto Source Motors – is seeking an Automotive Buyer I Inspector in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Three Star Global – is seeking a Warehouse Worker in Corona, CA. $10.50-$12.50/hr. indeed.com

Tyson Foods, Inc. – is seeking a Spreader/Peeler in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Fed Ex Express – is seeking a Handler in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

University Technology Personnel – is seeking a General Labor-Warehouse in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Loomis – is seeking an Operations Manager in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Roto Rooter – is seeking a Field Laborer in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Tyson Foods, Inc. – is seeking a Material Handler in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

ClubCorp – is seeking an Assistant Service Director in Riverside, CA. indeed.com

Corona Regional Medical Center – is seeking an EVS/Housekeeping/Varied Worker in Corona, CA. indeed.com

INQUIPCO – is seeking a Field Service Crane Tech in San Bernardino, CA. $27.00/hr. indeed.com

Nongshim America – is seeking an Entry Level-Bilingual Korean HR Coordinator in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Interstate Powercare – is seeking a Field Service Tech in Ontario, CA. $28,800.00-$34,560.00k/yr. indeed.com

InQBrands, Inc. – is seeking a Facilities Manager in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

V Manufacturing & Logistics – is seeking a Production Line Lead in Walnut, CA. indeed.com

24 Hour Fitness – is seeking a General Manager Trainee-Fontana Super Sport in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Key Skilled Personnel – is seeking a Construction General Labor in Fontana, CA. $12.00-$14.00/hr. indeed.com

Service Master EMT – is seeking a Contents Tech-Movers & Pickers in Riverside, CA. $12.00-$14.00/hr. indeed.com

Canyon Crest Country Club – is seeking an Assistant Service Director in Riverside, CA. indeed.com

United Site Services, Inc. – is seeking a Fence Supervisor in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com

AMF – is seeking an Operations Manager AMF Arrowhead Lanes in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com

GQR Global Markets – is seeking a Grinder Operator in Irwindale, CA. indeed.com

Superior Grocers – is seeking a Leader in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Punch Bowl Social – is seeking a Bar Manager in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Dart Container – is seeking a Shipping Laborer in Corona, CA. indeed.com

com – is seeking a Pop-Up Store Retail Experienced Consultant in San Bernardino, CA. www.indeed.com

Best Buy – is seeking a Team Coordinator in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Arrow Staffing – is seeking a General Laborer in Ontario, CA. $20,000.00-$24,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

Brunswick – is seeking an Operations Manager-Brunswick Lanes in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

APR Consulting, Inc. – is seeking a Scheduling Specialist in Fontana, CA. $28.00/hr. indeed.com

Tyson Foods, Inc. – is seeking a Packer in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

MaxGen Energy Services – is seeking a Solar Field Service Tech in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com

Priority Workforce, Inc. – is seeking a General Labor/Picker in Irwindale, CA. $11.00/hr. indeed.com

Ela Lighting – is seeking a Receiving Clerk in Industry City, CA. indeed.com

Razor USA – is seeking a UPS/Warehouse Clerk in Rialto, CA. $15.00/hr. indeed.com

Res Care – is seeking a Community Outreach Coordinator in Perris, CA. indeed.com

Tyson Foods, Inc. – is seeking a Grill Sorter in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Quick Dispense, Inc. – is seeking a Production and Service Manager in Orange, CA. $80,000.00-$90,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

NFI Industries – is seeking a General Manager in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Superior Grocers – is seeking a Store Director in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Southland Employment Services, Inc. – is seeking General Labor in Anaheim, CA. $10.50-$11.25/hr. indeed.com

Propak Logistics, Inc. – is seeking a Warehouse General Labor-Wood Pallet Sorter in Mira Loma, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com

Spectrum – is seeking a Human Resources Generalist in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Judka Supply Chain Management Corporation – is seeking an HR Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. indeed.com

Pathway Group – is seeking a Production Worker in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $10.00/hr. indeed.com

Double Tree by Hilton – is seeking a Director of Rooms in Pomona, CA. indeed.com

Kaiser Permanente – is seeking a Childbirth Educator I-Per Diem in Riverside, CA. indeed.com

Torn and Glasser – is seeking a Forklift Operator/Warehouse in Pomona, CA. $13.00-$14.00/hr. indeed.com

University of California – is seeking a Housing Zone Maintenance Supervisor in Riverside, CA. indeed.com

Exact Staff – is seeking a General Labor Worker in Rialto, CA. $12.00/hr. indeed.com

Yorba Linda Country Club – is seeking a Grounds Maintenance Worker in Yorba Linda, CA. indeed.com

Ace Heaters, LLC – is seeking a Manufacturing Warehouse Associate in Corona, CA. $12.00/hr. indeed.com

Resilient Staffing – is seeking General Labor in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Nextar Whabsak – is seeking a Warehouse Worker in Industry City, CA. indeed.com

Conquest Technical Staffing – is seeking General Labor in Corona, CA. indeed.com

Creative Bus Sales – is seeking a Production Assembler B in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Ajilon – is seeking a Wave Planner in Riverside, CA. $22.00-$23.00/hr. indeed.com

Rigid Truck Bodies – is seeking a Worker, Shop Foreman in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Diversity Business Solutions – is seeking a Warehouse Worker in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Propak Logistics, Inc. – is seeking a Warehouse Pallet Painter 1st Shift in Mira Loma, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District – is seeking an Instructional Aide 1 – Special Education in Industry, CA. $15.90-$20.82/hr. indeed.com

Palace Entertainment – is seeking a Raging Waters SD-Parking Lead I in San Dimas, CA. indeed.com

Core Staffing Solutions – is seeking a Forklift Operator in the Inland Empire, CA. $12.00/hr. indeed.com

Kaiser Permanente – is seeking a Team Manager in Corona, CA. indeed.com

Superior Grocers – is seeking a Manager in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

SRS – is seeking General Labor-Construction Environment in Riverside, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC – is seeking an Area HR Business Partner in Moreno Valley, CA. indeed.com

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation – is seeking a Customer Service Supervisor in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Every Way possible – is seeking an Administrative Assistant/Operations Manager in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $30,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

San Manuel Band of Mission Indians – is seeking a Background Investigator in Highland, CA. indeed.com

Arconic – is seeking a Customer Service Rep in Fontana, CA. indeed.com

Ningbo Homelink USA Plastic – is seeking a Junior Project Coordinator in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

Youth Action Project – is seeking a Tutor/Academic Case Manager in San Bernardino, CA. $800.00/mo. indeed.com

Mountain Counseling & Training, Inc. – is seeking a Parent Partner/Case Manager in Crestline, CA. indeed.com

Mentor Network – is seeking an Intake Coordinator in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. indeed.com

ERSI – is seeking an Administrative Assistant in Redlands, CA. indeed.com

San Bernardino County – is seeking a Recurrent Elections Service Assistant in San Bernardino, CA. $15.51-$21.37/hr. indeed.com

Padgett’s Cleaning & Restoration, Inc. – is seeking an Emergency Services Project Manager in Redlands, CA. indeed.com

Travel Shark – is seeking a Leisure Travel Agent in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com

Cardinal Health – is seeking a Consultant-Black Belt Operational Excellence in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Western Dental & Orthodontics – is seeking a Bilingual Receptionist in Loma Linda, CA. indeed.com

Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties – is seeking a Health Educator in San Bernardino, CA. indeed.com

DBi Services – is seeking an IVM Tech in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

Anderson Corporations – is seeking a CDL A Driver in Fontana, CA. $25.75/hr. indeed.com

Siemens – is seeking a Street Light Tech in Riverside, CA. inded.com

Taco Bell – is seeking a Team Trainer in Corona, CA. indeed.com

Burger King – is seeking a Crew Member in Walnut, CA. indeed.com

Manke Trucking, Inc. – is seeking a Truck Driver Class A in Pomona, CA. $17.00-$20.00/hr. indeed.com

POC Distribution, Inc. – is seeking a Delivery Driver in Ontario, CA. $13.00-$16.00/hr. indeed.com

GW Transportation – is seeking a Non-Emergency Medical Transport Driver in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. $25,000.00-$30,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

SCM – is seeking a Delivery Driver in Riverside, CA. $14.95/hr. indeed.com

CCXPress – is seeking a Dedicated Route Driver in Ontario, CA. $90,000.00-$120,000.00k/yr. indeed.com

GORM, Inc. – is seeking a Delivery Driver in Ontario, CA. $14.00-$15.00/hr. indeed.com

ID Industries – is seeking a Class C Parts Delivery Driver in Ontario, CA. indeed.com

PODS Enterprises, LLC – is seeking a CDL A or B Delivery Driver in Chino, CA. $18.50/hr. indeed.com

Redneck Trailer Supplies – is seeking a Delivery Driver in Mira Loma, CA. indeed.com

Family Tree Produce – is seeking a Delivery Route Driver in Anaheim, CA. indeed.com

DCH Roasters, Inc. – is seeking a (P/T) Delivery Driver/Occasional Maintenance in Riverside, CA. indeed.com

Tahiti Cabinets, Inc. – is seeking a Delivery Driver in Anaheim, CA. $12.00-$15.00/hr. indeed.com

McKessen – is seeking a Driver in Chino, CA. indeed.com

Lake Matthews Feed – is seeking a Yard/Delivery Person in Perris, CA. $10.50/hr. indeed.com

Sun Delivery, LLC – is seeking a Local Driver in Ontario, CA. $ 19.00/hr. indeed.com

365 Delivery Driver – is seeking a Package Delivery Driver in Riverside, Ca. $14.00-$16.00/hr. indeed.com