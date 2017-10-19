Time for Change and CSUSB Host 2nd Annual 5k to Support Homeless Women and Children

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- On October 21, Time for Change Foundation will partner with CSUSB for their 2nd annual Run Like a Mother 5k run/walk. The event will bring together staff, students, faculty, and community members to support the agency and raise consciousness for critical social and economic issues affecting the community.

For the last 15 years, Time for Change Foundation has successfully helped over 1,020 homeless women and children reach self-sufficiency in addition to reunifying 247 children out of the foster care system back with their mothers. The fundraiser will support key programs and services that directly impact the lives of women and children in need.

“This is our 2nd annual 5k and we are so excited to bring such a wonderful opportunity for the community and TFCF to walk together to support homeless women and children,” expressed Vanessa Perez, Associate Director for Time for Change Foundation. “We expect a bigger turn out this year and are happy to partner with CSUSB again!”

Through a culmination of strength-based case management, evidence-based supportive services, and customized self-sufficiency plans, TFCF gives homeless women and children the tools they need to thrive.