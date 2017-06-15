Time For Change Foundation Hosts Justice in July Jamboree

RIALTO, CA- The Time for Change Foundation in partnership with Senator Connie M. Leyva, Assembly member Eloise Gómez Reyes and Mayor Deborah Robertson of Rialto will host the Justice in July Jamboree (JJ-Jam) event at Rialto City Hall. The event’s purpose is to increase civic engagement by having the local community raise their issues and craft solutions in partnership with local and state officials. Additionally, tangible resources will be available on site along with music, dancing and free food.

State legislators and local elected officials need to understand the severity of the issues that plague our communities. Our families are unable to access affordable housing, adequate transportation and employment opportunities. To prioritize investment in our community, Justice in July Jamboree will bring community and statewide elected officials together to identify specific community issues, craft solutions and ascertain public funding resources necessary to address the issues. “The Justice Jamboree brings voices of change together with decision makers while using the power of the “voter” as a catalyst for change,” says Vanessa Perez, Assoc. Director of Time for Change Foundation.

We are so excited that Governor Jerry Brown has received a special invitation from our state legislators to attend our local event and further raise the awareness about the local needs for statewide resources.

Other local organizations collaborating in this effort include: Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy, COPE, United Nations of Consciousness, California Partnership, Center for Employment Opportunities, Option House, and ACLU – So Cal.

Residents can expect to access Voter Registration, Felony Removal, Rental and Utility Assistance, Free dental checkups, face painting, dance contest, fire trucks, and free food on this day.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rialto City Hall located at 150 S. Palm Avenue in Rialto.