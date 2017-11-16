Time For Change Foundation’s Founder, Kim Carter, Recognized in Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 List

The EBONY Power 100 is compiled by the editors of EBONY magazine. Each selection is considered a leader in his or her field. Over the past year, these individuals have had a positive impact on the African-American community. They are game changers in their respective fields and have consistently challenged the status quo. The Star-Studded list of other honorees includes people like Oprah Winfrey, R & B legend Rihanna and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris to name a few. Kim Carter is being honored as one of the “Community Crusaders” reflecting a collective of liberators and leaders who affirm the lives of the misrepresented, no matter race, gender or creed. Through philanthropic efforts and activism, these honorees galvanize and nurture our communities with the mission of ensuring liberty and justice for all.

Kim Carter founded the Time for Change Foundation in 2002, helping homeless women and children reach self-sufficiency. Today, she is a powerful leader transforming the lives of those impacted by poverty and incarceration. Kim’s innovation created a plethora of evidence-based program models, including 2 shelters, 13 permanent supportive housing units and developing her first affordable housing project, The Phoenix Square. Today, the organization’s impact and model is being replicated in 2 different states and the Bay Area.

As a policy fellow, she learned how to navigate the political system and influence policy and laws to advance her cause. Using her past experiences with incarceration and homelessness as the fuel to drive her passion, she has excelled as a notable leader. Through her Center for Housing Advancement & Motivational Projects LLC she does consulting and motivational speaking across the country. Many call Kim the “Real Deal” because she is a powerful voice for change with dynamic skills that propel others to stand up and take action.

The Ebony Power 100 list features men and women who are truly making a difference in their communities and the world through their work, talent and influence,” says Nationwide Chief Administrative Officer Gale King. “Nationwide congratulates this year’s distinguished honorees and looks forward to celebrating their accomplishments and contributions at this year’s gala.