To All You Halfhearted, Self-Satisfied, Fence Straddling Christians…”

By Lou Coleman-Yeboah

Jesus says you make him sick to His stomach. He says, “He knows your deeds and works, that you are neither cold nor hot, and that He wish that you were either one or the other, cold or hot!–but because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, He’s going to spew you out of His mouth….”—[Revelation 3:15,16,19] For you provide neither refreshment nor healing. You are useless to Him and His purposes for the church in the world. Conniving, trying to have your cake and eat it too, trying to get the full reward but not paying the cost. Repent you hypocrite! For half-heartiness is treacherous in God’s eyes. Half-heartiness is a serious mistake. You better think deeply about Apostle Peter’s warning, “For the time has come for judgment to begin at the house of God…” You may be 80 percent for God and 20 percent for the world, but the truth is that not even 99.999 percent is good enough for God. He requires of you nothing less than total commitment. There is no gray area! You got that?

Listen, it doesn’t matter if you are Presbyterians, Baptists, Methodists, Lutherans, Evangelicals, Eastern Orthodox, Catholic, Protestant, Pentecostal/Charismatic, Christian, Assemblies of God, Seventh-Day Adventist, Mormon / Latter-Day Saints, Churches of Christ, Jehovah’s Witness, Buddhism, Hinduism or whatever, you better know that if you are half-hearted and self-satisfying, you are in danger of being violently rejected. Jesus says, “If you do not repent and become zealous, then the mechanical, cool, superficiality of your faith will be your destruction, and He will spew you out of His mouth.”

I want you to know that in [Amos chapter 5], God boldly confronts the sin of His people. He declares that He despised their actions…He hated their religious festivals and observances. He refused to accept their offerings and sacrifices. The sound of their praise made Him angry and He was fed up with their idolatry. The call of Christ, to the church at Laodicea and for you today is to repent of all wickedness, all half-heartedness and all self-sufficiency. You can longer halt between two opinions. Repent before it’s too late!