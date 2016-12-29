Trustee Joseph Williams Selected as President of San Bernardino Community College Board of Trustee

RIALTO, CA – The San Bernardino Community College Board of Trustees elected officers for its 2017-18 academic year at its annual organizational meeting last week. Representing District 2 (Rialto and Muscoy) Trustee Joseph Williams was elected to serve his first term as President of the Board of Trustees.

“It is an honor to be selected by fellow Governing Board Members to serve as President and I’m humbled of the opportunity to help continue fostering a community college that embraces diversity and provides a world-class education to prepare our future Inland Empire workforce,” said Joseph Williams. “I am excited about this opportunity and I am most interested increasing student success. It’s my desire to see textbooks become more affordable; increase the number of people with at least a middle skill credential and ensuring our tax dollars are spent on academic initiatives and infrastructure that will continue making our colleges the jewel of the Inland Empire.”

​Joseph Williams was appointed to fill a Board of Trustees vacancy in 2013 and then elected to the position in November, 2014.

As Founder and CEO of the Youth Action Project (YAP), Joseph Williams has served youth and adults of the Inland Empire for nearly two decades. YAP empowers youth and young adults in development of the skills and habits needed for economic and social success. YAP integrates youth popular culture in its program to engage positive dialogue, decision-making, and actions that will improve educational and workforce outcomes.

​Prior to founding YAP, Joseph Williams was employed with the County of San Bernardino for nine years, working for the Department of Behavioral Health, the Workforce Development Department and the Sheriff’s Department.

He currently serves as a Executive member of the California Workforce Develop Board and the California Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, and the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board.

Joseph served as the SBCCD Student Trustee when he was a college student, has Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is currently completing a Masters of Arts in Social Impact from Claremont Lincoln University.

To learn more about Joseph Williams, visit www.josephrwilliams.com