U.S. Department of Transportation Designates California State University, San Bernardino as Beyond Traffic Innovation Center

New Report on Future of Transportation Discusses Key Challenges in Southern California and Across the Country

WASHINGTON – U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx today announced that California State University, San Bernardino has been selected as one of 18 institutions across the country to lead research on the major transportation challenges that our nation will face over the next three decades.

California State University, San Bernardino’s designation as a Beyond Traffic Innovation Center was announced on the same day that the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) released the final report, Beyond Traffic 2045. The report is the culmination of a two-year analysis of the transportation challenges presented by trends including population growth, increased freight shipping, and the movement of people into concentrated megaregions.

“In the next 30 years, our country will have 70 million more people competing for the use of our roads, transit and rail networks, and airports, and we are going to have to make some big choices about how we fund and prioritize transportation,” said Secretary Foxx. “The Beyond Traffic Innovation Centers will bring together researchers, students, and thought leaders to develop the ideas we need to keep Americans moving and build a transportation system that works for everyone.”

Beyond Traffic Innovation Centers are non-profit institutions of higher education and non-profit organizations which will promote study and thought leadership around the challenges raised in the Beyond Traffic report. Centers will convene leaders and other key decision-makers in each of the megaregions around the United States, as well as in rural communities, to discuss these challenges and coordinate related research, curriculum, outreach, and other activities.

As part of the research for the Beyond Traffic 2045 report, USDOT officials held a public forum with local leaders and stakeholders in Long Beach, California, on September 28, 2015, to understand the major issues that were facing people across the Southern California megaregion. The report released today notes that the region is home to some of the largest ports in the nation, and the population is expected to increase by over 61 percent to 39 million by 2050.

The full list of Beyond Traffic Innovation Centers and more information about Beyond Traffic 2045, including the full report, is available at: www.transportation.gov/beyondtraffic.