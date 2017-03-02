UC Riverside School of Medicine Dean Receives 2017 Insight Into Diversity Magazine Giving Back Award

Award honors college and university administrators who go above and beyond their everyday leadership duties and give back to their campuses and communities

By Iqbal Pittalwala

RIVERSIDE, CA- Deborah Deas, M.D., M.P.H, the Mark and Pam Rubin Dean and Chief Executive Office for Clinical Affairs at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine, has received the 2017 Giving Back Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.

The award honors college and university administrators who go above and beyond their everyday leadership duties and give back to their campuses and communities.

Deas will be featured, along with 38 other recipients, in the April 2017 Leadership Support and Giving Back issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

Giving Back Award recipients were nominated by their colleagues and selected by INSIGHT Into Diversity based on their outstanding demonstration of social responsibility; involvement with students, faculty, staff, and the community; and commitment to serving underrepresented populations. Each honoree is recognized for his or her passion, dedication, and support for diversity and inclusion.

“It is a great honor to be selected for this special award,” Deas said. “This is really the result of collective effort – both here at UCR and at my former institution, the Medical University of South Carolina – to inspire and help more students from disadvantaged backgrounds achieve their dream of becoming a physician.”

Deas was recognized by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine for her leadership in institutional and national efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in medicine, including creating of new student pipeline programs in the College of Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina and participating in such national initiatives as the Association of American Medical Colleges Group on Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Planning Working Group.

“The Giving Back Award is being awarded to leaders of institutions of higher education who exemplify what it truly means to give back to others,” said Holly Mendelson, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “These administrators are role models, and we honor their efforts to promote diversity and inclusion on their campuses and in their communities.”

A call for nominations for the Giving Back Award was announced in October 2016. Award recipients include administrators of both community colleges and baccalaureate-granting institutions.

For more information about the 2017 Giving Back Award visit http://www.insightintodiversity.com/.