UC Riverside School of Medicine Hosts Open House

By John Coleman, Community Photographer

The UC Riverside School of Medicine held it’s 2017 Spring Community Open House in and around the School of Medicine Education Building on Saturday, April 8. Members of the Administration, professors, staff, and med school students were present to provide answers to questions, demonstrations, and interactive learning-participation experiences.

The program began at 8 a.m. and ran until noon. The public appeared to include a high percent of parents with their children who want to become doctors. Many were there, waiting before the doors opened. The public were given handout material including a map listing time and place, activity, and they were invited to start where they wanted, and “float” at will.

The program menu was divided into two sections, English or Spanish &and/or scheduled to repeat. Although a lot was going on, by noon a visitor could have visited the Simulation Laboratories and observed a skeleton; observed and/or practiced the newly revised method of performing CPR; used a stethoscope to hear their own, or their friend’s heart; observed an advanced med student perform a simulated clinical examination; or (group) participated in a problem-based learning activity in which they learned the process the doctor follows to make a diagnosis. They also learned about latest research in Biomedical Sciences or Clinical Sciences or suggestions for “Preparing Your Child for Success.”

A planned activity program for children was able to be held outside, in the ‘Kid’s Zone, as the weather had warmed up.