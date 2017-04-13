UC Riverside School of Medicine Professor, Nduati Named to NMQF 40-Under-40 List

RIVERSIDE, CA- The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) has named Michael N. Nduati, M.D., M.B.A., M.P.H. of the UCR School of Medicine as one of the 2017 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health.

Nduati, the senior associate dean for clinical affairs and CEO of UCR Health, will receive his award at the 2017 NMQF Leadership Summit on Health Disparities and Congressional Black Caucus Spring Health Braintrust Gala Dinner on April 25, 2017.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this award and be recognized with peers who are making an extremely important positive impact on minority health,” Nduati said. “It is humbling to be identified as a role model for the next generation of minority health leaders, and I am thankful to all of my amazing mentors for pushing me to be my best and get to this point in my life and career.”

Founded in 1998, the NMQF’s goalis to assist health-care providers, professionals, administrators, researchers, policy makers, and community and faith-based organizations in delivering appropriate health care to minority communities to eliminate the disproportionate burden of premature death and preventable illness for racial and ethnic minorities and other special populations.

“Here at the NMQF, we are truly excited about this next class of honorees and recognizing them at our annual leadership summit,” NMQF President & CEO Dr. Gary Puckrein said in a press release. “The 2017 winners are doing amazing things that both better and diversify the healthcare marketplace. They serve as positive role models for our next generation of leaders in minority health.”

Nduati attended UC Riverside as an undergraduate, where he co-founded the student-run African Americans United in Science at UCR, and was a member of the UCR/UCLA Thomas Haider Program in Biomedical Sciences, earning his M.D. from UCLA. He also earned an M.B.A. from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA and an M.P.H. from the Harvard School of Public Health. In addition to his administrative position,