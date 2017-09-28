UNCF Los Angeles Walk for Education Returns This Saturday

LOS ANGELES, CA- Lace up for a purpose at the UNCF Los Angeles Walk for Education on Saturday, September 30. More than 250 community supporters are expected to come together in historic Leimert Park Village for the celebration of education benefiting deserving students and UNCF’s member universities. 102.3 Radio Free KJLH’s Adai Lamar will serve as the emcee of the fundraising event.

“We are so excited to bring this event back to the community,” said Karika Thompson, development director of UNCF. “The UNCF Los Angeles Walk for Education is a great place for everyone to come together and show their support of UNCF and help get students to and through college.”

Whether you walk or run, bring the whole family for a day full of fun, food, entertainment, kids’ activities and health screenings. Members of the local community are encouraged to register as an individual or form a team and get donations to help secure better futures for all of us, one step at a time.

UNCF has been changing lives for generations by enabling more than 445,000 students to graduate from college since it was founded. Last academic year, thanks to the commitment of UNCF stakeholders and sponsors, local area students received more than 2 million in scholarship support. With UNCF’s steadfast commitment to Los Angeles, local students are pursuing higher education at 63 colleges and universities across the United States. This event is made possible by the support of this year’s sponsors Southern California Gas Company, a Sempra Energy Company; Superior Grocers and many others.

To register for free or for more information about the UNCF Los Angeles Walk for Education or sponsorship opportunities, visit UNCF.org/LosAngeleswalk or contact Karika Thompson at karika.thompson@uncf.org or 213.639.3800 ext. 3814.

Can’t attend but want to give? Text UNCFLA to 50555. The smallest donation can make a large impact in a student’s life.

Follow this event on social media: Facebook & Twitter @UNCFLA Instagram @UNCF_LA; #UNCFLAWALK