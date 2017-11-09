United Nations of Consciousness Announces New Name and Executive Director

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— United Nations of Consciousness (U.N.C) announced last week that its name would change to Akoma Unity Center (A.U.C), effective immediately. At the same time, the program has elected Kimberly Calvin as the new Executive Director.

Kimberly Calvin has served U.N.C as a volunteer, event coordinator, program manager, and board member. As program manager, she has managed staff, developed and managed U.N.C’s Youth Summer Camp, addressing the needs and opportunities unique to at-risk youth in San Bernardino. Also, she has represented U.N.C at various meetings with state, local government, and agencies.

Calvin says, “U.N.C has built a solid reputation in the community with providing direct services and resources to at-risk youth and disadvantage families such as cultural enrichment, youth after school program and summer camp. We want to make sure that our new name and image accurately reflects what we do. We are moving forward promoting positive youth development, engaging the community leadership and critical community partners and we wanted a more updated, streamlined look to match.”

As of today, AKOMA Unity Center has superseded the name United Nations of Consciousness. Akoma Unity Center will operate under a separate entity. The new website www.akomaunitycenter.com will not be affiliated with www.unclife.org or www.uncyouth.org.

The new Executive Director, Kimberly Calvin has a wealth of experience in the community sector and will continue U.N.C’s mission to serve as a leader and advocate for San Bernardino youth and families.

Chairman, Dr. Nana Lawson Bush V and Secretary Tammy Martin-Ryles state, “We stand firmly on the past work of U.N.C and other like organizations. Looking audaciously and excitedly towards the future under the homegrown and experienced leadership of our new Executive Director, Kimberly Calvin, including recently elected board members, Rikke Van Johnson, Dolores Armstead, Naazir Anyabilwe, Stephanie Robinson, and Dr. Gloria Morrow along with our new meaningful name, Akoma Unity Center.”

For more information regarding Akoma Unity Center’s programs, please call the office at (909) 217-7956 or visit the website at www.akomaunitycenter.com.