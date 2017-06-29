United Nations of Consciousness honored at Second Annual California Non-Profits Day Celebration

San Bernardino, CA– On Wednesday, June 28, United Nations of Consciousness was honored as a Nonprofit of the Year at a celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol in Sacramento.

United Nations of Consciousness (U.N.C) was selected by Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes as an exceptional nonprofit organization in her 47th district community. U.N.C joined nearly one hundred other nonprofit leaders from across the state being honored at the annual California Nonprofits Day event, formally recognized by Assembly Concurrent Resolution 54, authored by the chair of the new Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector Assemblywoman Monique Limon (D-Santa Barbara).

United Nations of Consciousness is a grassroots, non-profit organization established in 2015, founded by Executive Director La’Nae Norwood. U.N.C provides direct services and resources to the community such as: cultural enrichment, education, entrepreneurship programs, awareness, advocacy, and youth programs like the U.N.C Youth Afterschool Program, and Summer Camp for disadvantaged, at-risk youth. U.N.C is also one of the leading San Bernardino partners in the #schoolsnotprisons campaign, which brings awareness to the community and leadership about harsh policies that incriminate youth of color through suspensions, expulsions, and citations in public schools. Since its inception, U.N.C has served over 3,000 families and is projected to expand and double in 2017.

“Recognition and support of this kind is an inspiration to grassroot organizations who sacrifice and work tirelessly to serve as positive change agents. Congratulations to all the other nonprofits who were recognized, we are honored to be esteemed with such distinguished organizations across the state of California. Assemblymember Reyes has shown genuine concern and has been a savvy partner with the willingness to tackle real issues and the concerns of her constituents.

A little over three years ago, l had a vision and started this organization with some of my childhood friends, knowing we would make a positive impact. Growing up in the Inland Empire, we were very familiar with the challenges. We jumped right in and started working in the neighborhoods with the most need. The rapid growth and success of United Nations of Consciousness is largely in part to dedication, collaboration and responding to the needs of the community. We are more committed than ever to unity, youth, social change and creating economic opportunities, while being a voice for African Americans. Courageous and honest perspectives are necessary for progression. We are unapologetic in our pursuit of cultivating equitable communities. United Nations of Consciousness is putting the unity back into the community, while expanding resources, reach and results.” – La’Nae Norwood, Founder and Executive Director.

The award recipients were honored at a luncheon held at Sacramento’s Convention Center, welcomed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Assemblymember Limon, and Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra had also shared words of appreciation to the gathered honorees and their legislators.