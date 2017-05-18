United Nations of Consciousness Hosts Parent Meeting for Rites of Passage

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- On Wednesday, May 24, the community is welcomed to come out to a parent meeting for ‘Rites of Passage’ hosted by United Nations of Consciousness. The meeting will take place at Anne Shirrells Park Community Center located at 1367 N California St, San Bernardino, CA 92411.

Rites of Passage is a rigorous program centered in traditional African values and history. Designed to strengthen, guide, and mentor young males between 10 to 14 years old and to assist them in developing character, career, and life skills.

For more information or register, please visit uncyouth.org. To stay connected, text UNCYOUTH to 31996.