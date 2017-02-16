University STEM Academy Health Presentations and Graduation Luncheon

RIVERSIDE, CA- You and your family are cordially invited to join us at the Third Graduation of the University STEM Academy (USA). USA provides Mathematic and Science enrichment activities for predominantly African American students in Grades 6 through 9. Our scholars will be presenting at the 3rd Annual Black Health Expo, which will take place on Saturday, February 18, from 9:00am until 2:00pm, on the University of California, Riverside campus. This event will be held in Room 302 of the Highland Union Building, better known as the HUB.

The scholars will be presenting a workshop entitled: Future African American Medical Professionals: The Engineering of Bio Medical Devices from 10:00am to 11:00am. The luncheon and graduation will take place between 11:00am and 1:00pm. The Expo, the luncheon, and parking are free (Lot #1).

Besides the scholars’ presentations, the following will be available at the event: Health screening vendors, Community resources, Yoga exercise, Workshops, Food, door prizes, and a lot more.

On Saturday, October 1, 2016, the University STEM Academy (USA) registered 40 African American male and female scholars. The theme this academic year was Quality Health for All. We are training our students to be aware of the gold standard of knowledge (i.e., best practices to maintain health and cure disease). Also, scholars are being taught to understand how physical and mental trauma impact the human body. Moreover, the scholars are training to lead the charge, by sharing health values with their families, classmates, and the surrounding community, you!

Dr. Victor Rodgers (Bio-Engineer) and Dr. Prashanthi “Shanthi” Vandrangi (Bio-Engineer) are the Resident Scientists. Mr. Brandon Copeland is the Resident Mathematician, and Ms. Darling Paul-Richiez, a Registered Nurse, Researcher, and Certified Public Health Educator is the Mini-Medical School Dean and Coordinator. The Black Health Expo will spotlight various aspects of what the scholars has been learning to-date.

Your presence will let our scholars know they are supported, and what they are learning is both worthwhile and appreciated. This event is open to the public, so please share this invitation with family and friends.

For further information, please email me at carolyn.murray@ucr.edu.