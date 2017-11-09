Veterans’ Appreciation Video Screening Hosted by Assemblymember Eloise Gomez Reyes a Success

SAN BERNARDINO, CA- Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes celebrated Veterans Day early with a public screening of the veterans’ appreciation video, which highlights veterans of the 47th Assembly District and their stories of service. The 12-minute video was screened at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 8737 in San Bernardino on Monday, November 6.

Two of the veterans filmed for the video served during WWII – Graciano Gomez and Russel Diehl. Addressing the veterans, Assemblymember Reyes said, “We would not be able to call America the land of the free, if it were not for you, your service and your sacrifice. We want our veterans to experience the appreciation from their community with this video and to know that their sacrifice has not gone unnoticed; we see you, and we thank you!”

The veterans’ appreciation video was developed by Assemblymember Reyes and her team from an idea given to her by Glen Loveless III who served as E-4 Infantry in the U.S Army. Glen was honored as a 47th Assembly District Veteran of the Year honoree earlier this year.