Vocalist, Songwriter Lanita Smith Encourages Us to Take Leaps Within Love

By Naomi K. Bonman

Love. We all want it. We all crave for it. We all long for it. Some of the best songs revolve around ‘love’. Award winning songwriter Lanita Smith recently blew the audience away at the Beale Street Music Festival in Tennessee while performing her latest single, “Love Can Do.” She encourages us to love and to take leaps within love.

Her latest single is encouraged by the various hardships that we face today and her video also reflects that. Shot at DreamMagic Studios in Canoga Park, the video centers around the importance of unmasking our insecurities and being the change that brings people together in love. Images of various cultures, races, and even our fellow military are displayed in the warm and energetic piece of work, that shows you why we should love our differences not judge them.

“Love Can Do” is a prelude to her upcoming album entitled Remember Me, set to release late summer 2017. I recently caught up with Ms. Smith in our “Purposely Awakened” radio show where she chatted on her latest single, working alongside Los Angeles choreographer Liezel Marie, and her upcoming projects.

Check out the interview below:

https://cloudup.com/cuu2gGFpHxK