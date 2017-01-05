Volunteers are a Force

By Earl Heath

Before the drive down Colorado Blvd., Tamara Henderson put the final touches on the Rotary float. “I see the fun people are having and the joy the colors bring to them and it all worth it,” said the veteran who teaches at Bassett High in La Puente.

There are some 935 volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses Association. Each volunteer is assigned to one of 31 committees, with responsibilities ranging from selecting parade participants to directing visitors on New Year’s Day,

Gay Norris is known as “White Suitors” because of her distinctive white uniform that she and every volunteer wears. It’s been a part of her life for some 20 years. She has no intentions of letting go.

Not even her move to Tyler Texas six years ago stops her from returning to Pasadena annually to put in her volunteer time. “It’s a joy to be here and be part of something this special“, said Norris. “ People really appreciate us and its gives me a warm feeling whining you get things done and it brings a wide smile to some faces.”

Norris is one of several community-spirited men and women give up their evenings, weekends and holidays to ensure the success of the Parade and Game.