“Warn My People – The End Times Are Near!”

By Lou Coleman

This message is a warning from God’s Word for everyone to repent of their sins and begin to live godly lives in the light of the scriptures and to begin to seek God with great intensity, honesty, sincerity and urgency. We are living in the end times, facing war, world conflict and distress and are awaiting the second coming of Jesus in the Rapture. Jesus warned the final Church Age with these words, “And unto the angel of the church of the Laodicea’s write; These things saith the Amen, the Faithful and True Witness, the beginning of the creation of God; I know thy works, that thou art neither cold nor hot: I would thou wert cold or hot. So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spew thee out of my mouth…..[Revelation 3:14-17].

Now you can deny the fact that Jesus is coming soon if you want too, but you can’t change the truth of it. Jesus is coming, and He is coming soon. And when He comes, it will be with “sudden destruction” [2Thessalonians]. He will come when people are saying “Peace and safety!” I tell you this world is preparing itself for the fulfillment of God’s prophecies. The signs are everywhere…Only the spiritually blind will refuse to see what is as plain as day. The Bible says, “If My people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14) I beg you, don’t take it lightly; your eternity is at stake. Jesus says, “Come now, and let us reason together: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool”. [Isaiah 1:18]. “Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteousness man his thoughts: and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for He will abundantly pardon.” [Isaiah 55:7].

This is a call for you to believe the Bible. Jesus says that He is the only way of salvation, [John 14:6 ] . Jesus says that there is a Heaven to gain and a Hell to shun, [John 14:1-3; John 3:18]. Jesus coming again is a promise that is as sure as the sun coming up in the morning and setting in the evening. I don’t know where a message such as this finds you today. If you have never trusted Jesus as you Savior and you would like to be saved, I invite you to give your life to Him today and be saved. If you are saved, but the Lord has shown you that you are not ready for Him to return, there’s no better time than right now. If He has spoken to you on any level, don’t delay…. What will this “Day” mean for you, when the Lord comes “as a thief in the night”? Will it be a day of destruction or a day of delight? May God help you to understand—and to act.

“Blessed is he who reads and those who hear the words of the prophecy, and heed the things which are written in it; for the time is near,” [Revelation 1:3, see also 22:7].

“This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, that you and your descendants may live.” [Deuteronomy 30:19]

END TIME SIGNS … (Daniel 12:4) (Zechariah 12:3) (Matthew 13:25-30) (Matthew 24:6-14,24) (Luke 21:25-26). (1 Thessalonians 5:3) (1Timothy 4:3-4) (2 Timothy 3:1-5) (2 Timothy 4:4) (2 Peter 2:1-3) (2 Peter 3:3-6)