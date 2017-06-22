What It Do With the LUE: $500 Talent Competition

By Lue Dowdy

“Show It Off I.E. Youth Talent Competition” will be held by LUE Productions on Saturday, October 14. If you can sing, rap, dance, act, recite poetry or spoken word, play an instrument, or any sort of unique talent, here’s your opportunity. Please don’t wait! Text now to reserve your spot at (909) 567-1000. Sign-ups are on a first come, first serve basis.

The winner will receive $500 with a trophy, feature in paper interview, and a photoshoot. To participate you must reside in the Inland Empire, be 19 years and under, and MUST audition. If selected a $25 registration fee will be required.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Feldheym Central Library located at 555 W. Sixth Street in San Bernardino. Callbacks will be on July 31 for those that made it into the show.