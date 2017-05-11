What It Do With the LUE: A Night of Fashion, Music for Diabetes Awareness

By Lue Dowdy

A night of fashion, music, and bringing awareness to DIABETES is WHAT IT DO! What a turn out this past Sunday; the house was packed! The event was hosted by singer, rapper, and comedian, Lorie Moore. This crazy lady had me and the entire room in stiches. She most definitely kept the audience engaged with her classy ratchetness, as she calls it. The beautiful, Dr. Tracy Lynn spoke about her experiences as a diabetic and how important it is to get tested and the headliner of the night, Annette Royale performed a few sons off her “Hurt Wins” album where she captivated the audience with her amazing vocals.

The evening continued with live performances provided by Inland Empire Rap Artist Young Stress, R-n-B Singer Sophia Mojo, Female Emcee S. Hollywood, and Christian Rappers The Turn up Bros. Featured Designers consisted of Trisha Sherman specializing in custom made items, Mrs. J and Fancy Nancy specializing in jewelry, Angie Escobar designer from Riverside showcasing her fall collection, and Morgan of Fontana with Strictly Designs. All the models slayed the runway. I have to give love to my girls, models Krystal Yvonne, Ayanna Eubank and Brittnay Shearz for participating in a worthy cause.

The vibe was dope! I love when an event starts and ends on time. The venue was beautifully decorated in classic black and white with sounds provided by DJ B Right. You can tell that everyone enjoyed the show. A classy affair indeed! Major shout out to Tata Hollins, Jamal pmp Park, and the entire production team. Looking forward to the next one!

Until next week L’z!’