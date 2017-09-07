What It Do With the LUE: Actor, Model, Rapper T Win

By Lue Dowdy

Actor, model, and rapper T Win of the Inland Empire is What It Do! Now an official member of SAG/AFTRA this young man is beating the odds. Born a twin and extremely handsome, T Win whose real name is Donte Lazonn Mack turned a bad situation and turned it into good.

Growing up in the Inland Empire, T Win tried his best to avoid trouble. Reaching high school, he took to sports and began playing football which landed him two championships. After graduating Kaiser High School in 2005, Twin found himself in trouble with the law and was locked up for a total of four years. While incarcerated he linked up with a gentleman by the name of Monte Lindsey a.k.a. Devious and started to dabble in music. At that moment, he knew music was something he wanted to do.

Once he was released from prison in 2012, T Win took off running and hasn’t stopped. He began to take up acting and auditioned for a role in the block buster movie, “Straight out of Compton.” Although he didn’t receive a call back, his determination and love for his children kept him pushing. In 2014, he ended up landing a small part in the movie, “Dope” and in the summer Blockbuster movie “Spiderman Homecoming.”

This triple threat is currently working on a clothing line that is schedule to launch this year. While doing all that he still finds time to take it to the MIC. His mixtape titled, “Street Politics” will be dropping real soon. Please make sure to follow this talent on all social media sites under T Win. Until next week L’z!