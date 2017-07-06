What It Do With the LUE: All Talent Wanted

By Lue Dowdy

‘All Talent Wanted’ is What It Do! Audition slots are filling up fast! There are only a few slots left for the LUE Productions Talent Competition. There will be a $500 grand prize for the winner. We are looking for talent in all areas, including Gospel Artists, rappers, hip-hop artists, poets, dancers, musicians, bands, drill teams, singers, singing groups, and comedians. Talent must be from the Inland Empire and under the age of 19.

Come audition with us on Saturday, July 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Text LUE Productions at (909) 567-1000 to lock in your audition time and to receive the location. All others will be seen on a first come, first serve basis.