Local
Listen to the archived podcast.
Home / What it do with Lue / What It Do With The LUE: Another Year Gone
15595763_10211785219090381_1893115716_o

What It Do With The LUE: Another Year Gone

Posted by: Lue Dowdy in What it do with Lue, WSSN Stories 1 hour ago Comments Off on What It Do With The LUE: Another Year Gone 11 Views

By Lue Dowdy

Another year gone is WHAT IT DO! Having people that truly believe in you and support you is the best feeling in the world. Sometimes you have to be your own cheerleader or roaring squad. Don’t be afraid to encourage and motivate yourself to higher heights. This year I’ve had the pleasure to feature and highlight several talented artists in the Inland Empire. I count it a blessing to be able to provide a platform and share their stories.

I’d like to thank Mr. Wallace Allen, one of my mentors, for allowing me to be a part of his amazing team at the Westside Story Newspaper; for believing in my vision. Until next year L’zzz high in the air and Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

About Lue Dowdy

© Westsidestory Newspaper - Inland Empire - 2016