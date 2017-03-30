What It Do With the LUE: Black Magic

By Lue Dowdy

BLACK MAGIC – IS WHAT IT DO! Renowned actress and icon Vivica A. Fox is catching the attention of all, especially the ladies with her new reality show titled ‘Vivica’s Black Magic’ along with her all Male Review TOUR. Sorry fellas but this one’s for my ladies!

Last week I attended Vivica’s Fox’s ‘Black Magic’ Male Review show live in the city of Riverside. The event was held at Sevilla’s Night Club and it was off the hook. I mean women of all ethnicities and from all over came to see what the chocolate fuss was all about. I was able to sit in V.I.P. with my girls directly on stage. Now ladies, you know I acted a fool.

When the men first came out in their all white sailor suits, the crowd went absolutely nuts. Stripping down to their shiny undies, you were able to see exactly how blessed each dancer was. Let’s just say I was jealous of every lady that had a man that night. It’s situations like that, which make me regret being single. SIKE!

Keeping the women fired up, actor Darrin Dewitt Henson had his hands full. Darrin is best known for his role in the hit movie ‘Soul Food’ and ‘Stomp the Yard’. He did a wonderful job hosting. The review featured White Chocolate and Heat, two of the most popular dancers on the show. Dollar bills saturated the stage and the floor.

Vivica’s roll in the movie “Chocolate City” landed the actress the gig for ‘Black Magic’. The main goal of the show is to gain permeant residency in Las Vegas. Recent controversy stirred up on the show when her partner bailed after Vivica stated she wanted no gays on the show; however, it looks like they made up and all is well in the world of ‘BLACK MAGIC’. Until next week L’z!