What It Do With the LUE: Chase Enriquez

By Lue Dowdy

The Hip-Hop/Rocker, Chase Enriquez, is WHAT IT DO! I became a fan immediately the first time I saw this artist perform. Chase Enriquez is an artist whose song writing approach and live show blends the skillful lyricism of Hip-Hop’s golden age and the raw vocal energy of Rock n’ Roll’s yesteryear with an attack that differs from the styles of previous genre-crossing.

Born and raised in San Diego, Chase bounced between Chicago and Atlanta for some time before making Los Angeles his home. Influenced by artists such as Guns N’ Roses, Nas, Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) and Big Pun, his sound mashes up big anthemic hooks with skillful rhymes over assorted production styles. Chase has collaborated with several artists which include: Don Cannon, (Aphilliates/The Acadamy) Greg Street, the Grammy Nominated Track Slayerz, SnL (Young Money) and a host of other local and national acts.

Chase’s first single with major distribution, “Tell Me Why,” was released on December 4, 2013 via INgrooves|Fontana. Since then he has followed up with a slew of singles including “Another Night,” and “Light it Up,” and a few EP’s with the most recent being “Til the Flame Burns Out: Muse Edition” released on February 5,2016.

Upon releasing his latest EP, Chase enlisted the help of some local hired guns to build the live shows. Dubbing it the “Chase Enriquez Trio,” with the help of Eduardo Lizarraga and featuring assorted musicians including Jason Dickie and others; they play locally around the Los Angeles area. Notable Venues consist of the Viper Room, Loaded Hollywood, Silverlake Lounge and The Study-Hollywood.

Chase Enriquez music and videos have been featured on sites and music programing such as indierapblog.com, hellhoundmusic.com, indiebandguru.com, CMC Beat Lounge, H2oTv, Skilly Magazine, along with many others. Please make sure you follow this amazing talent. Until next week Lz!