What It Do With the LUE: Clyde Gatewood

By Lue Dowdy

Clyde Gatewood is What It Do!

Big, sexy, and confident is what he is. Born and raised in Rialto, California, Clyde Gatewood also known as G Woods, he possesses several talents.

Currently working on a new music project, singing and song writing is something that comes natural to Clyde. Along with the music, Clyde is a truck driver and Blogger that loves to make people laugh and pissed at the same time. He’s a loving family man and an entrepreneur that is in the process of starting his own trucking company. He finds the time and energy to make it all balance.

Clyde is also this year’s winner of LUE Productions “Big Sexy Men Competition.” He saw! He came! He conquered! Once again, congratulations to Clyde Gatewood.

Until next week folks L’z!