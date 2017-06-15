What It Do With the LUE: Comedian mac Rome and Comedy in Barstow

By Lue Dowdy

Standing room only, ‘Straight Out of Barstow’ Comedy Show was a huge success thanks to Comedian Mac Rome and his affiliates. With Barstow being so far away it’s hard to provide entertainment, especially with the living population being so low. But the residents showed up in full force to see comedians Chuck Diesel, Scott Figueroa, JT Turner, Paul Deese, Kevin Davis, and Matthew Piccione take the stage.

Here’s more about the man with the comic plan, Comedian Mac Rome: Diving into the comedy world over 4 years ago, this comic has been non-stop with it. Mac Rome got his first taste for comedy when he performed at an open mic night held by LUE Productions in San Bernardino. Wanting to perfect his craft, he studied mainstream and local comics. From that point on he began to network and started landing gigs. He has performed at venues like the Ontario Improve and the Ice House.

Not being afraid to venture out he created his own comedy podcast titled, “The Mac Rome Show,” which highlights comics from all over. Gaining momentum and a fan base, he was approached to participate as a main character for an upcoming reality show called “The Bone Yard Game.” A former Naval Officer, this comic-veteran donates his talents to community events. He loves to help and give back by providing joy to others through laughter.

Make sure you follow Comedian Mac Rome on all social media sites and remember that laughter is GOOD for the SOUL. Until next week L’z!