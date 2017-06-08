What It Do With the LUE: DJ Damiq

By Lue Dowdy

DJ Damiq burning up the turn tables is WHAT IT DO! OMG, the feeling you get when the DJ starts playing your favorite song. Keeping a crowd entertained and engaged can be intimidating, but not for DJ Damiq. Dripping with confidence, swag, and humbleness all rolled into one, this DJ makes it happen in several clubs all over Cali. With a large fan base, he stays booked. He gives back by providing free services for charitable and community events.

Demico Sherman, better known as DJ Damiq a.k.a. The People’s DJ, roots hail from the South which includes Houston, Texas and Mobile, Alabama. He was raised in Highland, California as a preacher’s kid that loved to sing and perform. He started djing when he graduated in the summer of 2001 The Arcade, former teen club. What started out as a favor became a hobby and before you knew it, people wanted him at their parties and events.

Being in high demand, Damiq’s network has provided him a long list of DJing accomplishments. Not to mention, he was awarded at the 2016 “My Music, My Mic Indie Artist Award Show” held by LUE Productions for his hard work.

In his words, “I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Even though I’m far from done, I’m at the stage of preparing the next generation of DJs that come along to have an equal amount of success. Team Work Makes the Dream Work!”

The night life wouldn’t be right without DJ Damiq literally in the MIX. Until next week L’z!