What It Do With the LUE: DUB DOLLA

By Lue Dowdy

DINO CITY – WHAT IT DO! From the streets of the Dino this rap artist PRADA aka DUB DOLLA made sure to keep it 100 with his in yo’ face lyrics.

The ladies love him and the dudes respect him! Spittin’ fire for a cool minute, Prada is now signed to GF Cash Records, an independent record company ran by “G” based out of the Inland Empire. The record company is happy and ready for the world to hear their talented artist. Dropping his mixtape titled, “H.H.M.$. HAVE HEART & MAKE MONEY” is now available. Off the project, fans can hear hits such as, “ALL WE KNOW” featuring Peanut, “Dinoville”, “Bloodline”, “Rider”, and “I’m Wavey.” The entire team will be celebrating Prada’s upcoming album release party.

In the words of PRADA, “Hip Hop and community play a major role when it comes to influencing my lyrics.” He continues, “I plan to do with my influence or this music is pretty much tell the world my story, our story, and shed light on my city in every way possible.”

To checkout music by Prada go to GF Cash Records soundcloud under https://m.soundcloud.com/user-194144347.

Until next week L’z!