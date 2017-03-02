Local
What It Do With the LUE: Entertainment at a Glance

By Lue Dowdy

By Lue Dowdy

Save the date for Thursday, March 30th, when LUE PRODUCTIONS present E.A.A.G., an entertainment/talk show, hosted by Ms. Lue

Come be a part of our live audience! We will have  amazing talent from all over, as our team of actors/comics bring the funnies. You will also get to see aspiring models rip the runway while having fun. The show will be filmed by Robert of Ilondon Fog Studio, former broadcaster for FOX and Paramount Pictures. The show will be held at Pro Center Barber Shop located at 626 N. Sierra Way in San Bernardino.

Seating is limited seating to the first 50 seats available. Please inbox to RSVP for your free seat. The first taping will be at 8 p.m. featuring Pop Locker Tydee Bone and Hip-Hop dancer BJ. The special guests will be CEO of S.E.S. (Something Extra Special Entertainment, Janet Kirtley; and featured model Dee Dela Cruz. The second taping will be at 9 p.m. and will fature radio personality 5 Cent and model Krystal Yvonne.

Please like us on Facebook under ‘LueProductions’. Until Next weel L’z! View the  event page at www.facebook.com/events/263559784066785.

