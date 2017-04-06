What It Do With the LUE: EverythangNycce Entertainment

By Lue Dowdy

EveryThangNycce Entertainment is WHAT IT DO! I’ve encountered so many talented individuals located right here in the Inland Empire over the years. Recently I came in contact with Nycce Blingsly, an amazing guy that possesses several talents.

Welcome to the world of Nycce where no dream is too big! EveryThangNycce was created by Nycce Blingsly. The company was started to help promote Nycce’s comedy skits. One day Nycce came up with the brilliant idea of filming local artists and events and things took off from there. Now you can catch him filming local concerts, award shows, comedy events, music videos, and much more.

Nycce, whose real name is Kyru Gatlin, is the comedic brains and face of the EveryThangNycce Entertainment. He changed his name to Nycce because he felt it described him more accurately. I totally agree! His personality is a breath of fresh air. He has acted in over one hundred of his own comedy videos, which can be seen on Facebook and YouTube. In the last few months, he’s taken his comedy to SNAPCHAT, where you can see him playing pranks on friends and enjoying life.

So the next time you need an event recorded or just need a laugh, look for EveryThangNycce! In his words, ”Everythang I do Is NYCCE!” Until next week I.E. PEACE & LOVE! L’zzz!