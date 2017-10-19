What It Do With the LUE: Feeding the Homeless

By Lue Dowdy

Feeding the homeless is WHAT IT DO! Meet with us Monday, October 24 at 6 p.m. at the Starbucks located at 1181 S Mount Vernon Avenue in Colton.

Mobilize with us! LUE Productions and PitStop BBQ have teamed up along with a few other community entities. Our purpose is to serve 400 or more hot meals to the homeless located in downtown San Bernardino. We go out into the homeless camps, underneath the freeway ramps, behind the abandoned buildings, and into the fields with HOT MEALS.

Every year the number of homelessness increases in San Bernardino. We’re asking for your HELP! We’re in need of food donations and volunteers. Please consider being a part of our efforts. We’ll be sending out plates Tuesday, November 21 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the library located at 555 W. 6th Street in San Bernardino. We thank you in advance! To donate or volunteer contact us via email at Lue.info@yahoo.com or text (909) 567-1000 or (909) 556-7637.

What’s Needed: Delivery Drivers (8) Packers (10) Servers (10) Turkeys (20) large Cans of Corn (20) large cans of green beans (20) rolls (500) bottles waters (500) dressing/stuffing mix (20) cranberry sauce (20) boxes of mash potatoes (20)