What It Do With the LUE: Funk, Soul, R&B, and Angel Baby’s Oldies Forever Concert

By Lue Dowdy

Funk! Soul! R&B and Angel Babys “Oldies 4Ever Concert” is WHAT IT DO! Do you miss that old-school, feel good type of music? That make ya’ wanna grab ya’ girl and sway with her on the dance floor type of music? I do and I’ m sure I have several others with me.

Well, it went down in Ontario last weekend! I had an opportunity to attend the “Oldies Forever” concert put on by the talented Angel Baby Rodriguez, Round 2 Entertainment, and a few other entities. The vibe was on point from the moment I stepped into the building.

The night consisted of vendors and live performances from a few legends in the game. I jumped to my feet soon as Sly Slick took the stage and performed “Thin Line Between Love and Hate.” The Delfonics came in singing “Didn’t I,” and the beautiful and talented Janice Marie Johnson, member of the group A Taste of Honey, gave a memorable performance as well as Garland Green a.k.a “Jealous Kind” of Fella and Jimmy Sterling.

The energy level was off the roof. I was absolutely amazed by what I saw, so poised and professional! The event was packed with folks enjoying themselves. I can tell memory lane was in full effect. I appreciate the efforts of Angle Baby and his team. Make sure you follow Angel Baby Rodriquez on all social media sites for upcoming shows. Now go and put on your favorite oldie.

Until next week Lz!