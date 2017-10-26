What It Do With the LUE: Ge-Ho of C.H.E.F. Music Studio

By Lue Dowdy

Ge-ho of C.H.E.F. Music Studio is What It Do! Having the right producer and studio to record in can be vital to an artist’s project. Relationships and trust is an important factor as well. To create you must be in an environment that makes you feel comfortable. I’d like to take a moment to give thanks to one of the BEST producers/engineers in the game, Mr. Ge-ho of C.H.E.F. Music.

Working with Ge-ho over the years has been magical. He truly has a heart for artists. As soon as you step in the building, there he is ready to greet you with his chef hat and coat ready to work. His fire beats make artists want to serve it up in the booth. Never holding no punches, Ge-ho tells it like it is to inspiring artists in the game. The advice is worth paying for but he offers it for FREE.

With Ge-ho being talented in several areas, he will be departing C.H.E.F Music as the producer/engineer and will be taking on other duties in the company. Taking his place, the company has hired two replacements, Andrew Cook and Daniel Phillpot. I am looking forward to working with these two as well.

Don’t forget to book with the best and that’s Chef Music, C.H.E.F. standing for “Creativity is Heard Emotion is Felt.

Until next week keep it 100% always.

Chef Music, LLC is located at 14425 Seventh Street, Suite 5 in Victorville. Hours of Operation 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can email them at info@chefmusic.com or call (844) 484-2433.