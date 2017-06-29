What It Do With the LUE: Infuse Dance Studio

By Lue Dowdy

Infuse Dance Studio, Tuesday Night Belly Dance Class with Zada is What It Do! Get started today on a better and healthier you. Learn the fundamentals of: Lifts and drops; basic shimmy; undulations; stance and posing; hip, chest, and hand circles; and shoulder drops.

Other perks include: fitness, core strengthening, toning, enhancing or getting your sexy back, and FUN!

Bell dance is a beautiful, expressive dance which empathizes complex movement of the torso. Come out and get ya’ shimmy on! Until next week, L’z!

For more information and class times, please contact the instructor at (909) 556-7637.