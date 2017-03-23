What It Do With the LUE: Keeping Your Head in Tack

By Lue Dowdy

Keeping your head in tack is WHAT IT DO! They say when you look GOOD, you feel GOOD! Checkout, Miss Bre the stylist!

Currently apart of the All-Star Barber and Beauty team located right here in the IE, my girl slays those baby hairs and edges. Just joking, but not really! Being in the hair businesses for over 15 years, she specializes in healthy hair care for all hair types’ men, women and children. She’s participated in hairs shows throughout Southern Californian showcasing her talent.

Ensuring that her skills stay sharp, Bre attends workshops and seminars that keep her in the loop on all the latest’s styles, colors, cuts, and products, but I can honestly say that Bre is more than a beautician or stylist. Sitting down in her chair is therapeutic. Not only is she concerned about your outer look, she’s also concerned about the inner you. Now with a stylist like that you’re winning.

So please, if you’re ever in need of hairdo contact my girl at (909) 495-0209. Mention this article and receive a 5 percent discount on your first visit.

Until next week catch me right back here ‘How bout that’. L’z!

All-Star Barber and Beauty Salon is located at 4096 N. Sierra Way in San Bernardino (92407).