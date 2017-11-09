What It Do With the LUE: Lue Dowdy

By Lue Dowdy

Just a Scorpio on the move! Please allow me to re-introduce myself. LuCretia Dowdy is my name but they call me LUE. I tell most folks, you either love me or hate me; there’s no in-between.

Coming out of the Dino, I consider myself to be a true Westside girl. I was born at Community Hospital in San Bernardino and raised on 15th street in between Western and Medical Center. I attended several elementary, junior high, and high schools throughout the Inland Empire. Not always being the smartest, school was difficult for me but I made it.

These San Bernardino streets weren’t no joke. As a kid growing up, I had to learn how to fight, especially being an only child that was partially raised by my grandmother. I’ve made some wrong choices back in my days that landed me in situations that weren’t good. Now that I’m older and wiser I see differently. I’m thankful that I turned my LIFE around for the better. It’s only by the Grace of God that I am here today. Trust and believe that this Child of the Most-High, Widow, Mother, Grandmother, and Entrepreneur, Business Woman, Go Getta, and Hustler will never STOP!

Check my professional bio out below and make sure to follow me @justbeinglue on all social media sites. Oh, and HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME Scorpios ROCK!

LuCretia Dowdy is an entertainment and public relations professional hailing from San Bernardino, California. As a graduate of UEI’s Business Office Administration program, she serves the County of San Bernardino’s youngest residents and families through early childhood development funder, First 5 San Bernardino. In 2013, Ms. Dowdy was recognized with the Award for Excellence to the department as their Public Relations & Office Specialist.

Ms. Dowdy is most recognized for her roles in the community as a Columnist for Westside Story Newspaper and Founder of LUE Productions.

LUE Productions is an entertainment company founded to highlight emerging homegrown talent and artists in the Inland Empire. LUE Productions specializes in events, media and management with a portfolio of events that include an annual My Music, My Mic Awards Show, Annual Yacht Party, and other platforms for artists to perform and thrive in the entertainment industry. She coordinates yearly projects within the Inland Empire to help feed the homeless.

To learn more about her work, check out her weekly column “What It Do With Lue” in the West Side Story Newspaper. You can contact her at (909) 567-1000, Lue.info@yahoo.com, www.Lueproductions.org, YouTube.com/LUEProductions, Twitter.com/LUEProductions, Instagram.com/LUEProductions, and Reverbnation.com/LUEproductions.