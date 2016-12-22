What It Do With The LUE: LUE Productions Out On The Town

By Lue Dowdy

LUE Productions out on the town is WHAT IT DO! This time of year you’re guaranteed to find holiday parties, cocktails, fashion, and cheer in every city. Congratulations to LA Live for another successful event.

Our team had the opportunity to attend a red carpet star studded Holiday Toy Drive /Gala held by the Brigade LA. From the time we walked in the door it was snap, snap. Major celebrities were in the building such as actress Christina Millian, former NFL player for the San Diego Chargers Shawne Merriman, NASCAR Driver Jessie Iwuji, Track & Field Olympian Will Claye, and several more.

The evening consisted of a fashion show installation featuring Lights Out Brand by Shawne Merriman and an art exhibit by Michael Farhat and Art Mobb. The music was on point thanks to the sexy female DJ, DJ Sweesh. Guest’s were able to participate in free raffles and receive free giveaways. Complimentary Margaritas were also provided by Gaviata Tequila, along with food samples from Comfort LA an organic catering company and ice cream you deserve by Gresescent.

I’d like to thank Ashley Covarrubias, founder of The Model Experience, for allowing The Westside Story Newspaper and LUE Productions to cover such an amazing event. The Model Experience was launched back in 2012. The Model Experience is a model development firm that focuses on creating unique opportunities and experiences for emerging models. For more information please contact the company via email at info@themodelexpereince.net.

Until next week L’z! (Photographer: F.W. Photography/ Interviewer: Deeveatva Foy / Writer: LUE Dowdy)