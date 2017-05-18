What It Do With the LUE: M16 The Great

By Lue Dowdy

Rap artist M16 TheGreat is WHAT IT DO! Cash On Demand Music Group made it happen. Based out of the Inland Empire this newly formed music group is already turning heads and opening ears. I was able to attend an album release party held by the group which featured the release of their talented artist, ‘M16 TheGreat’ new album “LET DA STREETZ KNOW”.

The event took place in the city of Pomona at the‘M16 TheGreat’ and ‘Cash On Demand Music Group’. The night consisted of live performances by artists, Jay Iverson, YL$NMT, and Swazie, along with music provided by ‘DJ Muda’. I was able to conduct interviews and ask guest their view of the project.

The album contains hits such as, “January 28th”, “Where You From”, “Drippin”, “Pray for Me”, and more. Just by listening you can tell that M16 TheGreat put his all into it. Funny story, I met M16 two years ago in Dallas, Texas. Both of us were on our way to SXSW which is one of the largest film and music conferences in the world. I saw the hustle, the drive, and ambition in his eyes then and I still see it.

Make sure you follow this dude on all social media sites. Download the album ‘LET DA STREETZ KNOW’. You won’t be disappointed. Until next week Lz!