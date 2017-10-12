What It Do With the LUE: Makeda Kumasi

By Lue Dowdy

Queen Makeda Kumasi is WHAT IT DO! Smart, talented, graceful, and beautiful are just a few words to describe Makeda Kumasi. I became a fan the moment I saw her perform in a play a few years ago directed by Revered Bronica Martindale. Please take a moment and read all about this talent.

Makeda Kumasi is a performing artist who has been featured on stages across the Nation, which include: The World Stage in Leimert Park (Los Angeles), the Ford Amphitheatre in Hollywood, and the Ogdensburg Theater in New York. She has performed in several popular American musicals including a role as Rosie in “Bye Bye Birdie” and Cha-Cha in “Grease.” Kumasi has also been featured on MTV’s “Starting Over” and BET’s “Fly Poet.” You may have seen her on several network’s shows as a background performer through Central Casting LA.

Ms. Kumasi is the founder of the Kumasi School for the Performing Arts and Co-founder of WE 3 PRODUCTIONS. She has also written two published books entitled, “I See Hip Hop Afrika” and “12 Days in Senegal: An Artist’s Journey.” She received her Master of Fine Arts in Theater from the University of Southern California and her Masters of Education from the University of Phoenix.

Kumasi has received numerous awards including the Phyllis E Williams’ Artist Grant, Top Spoken Word Artist Black Business Expo Urban Idol, Ida Mae Holland Playwrights’ Award, and California Art Scholar for Dance.

Open enrollment for Kumasi School for the Performing Arts is currently open. For more information please call (909) 217-7956 or email we3makedakumasi@gmail.com. Remember folks always stay TRUE to your CALLING!

