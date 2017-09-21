What It Do With the LUE: One Meal at a Time

By Lue Dowdy

One MEAL at a time is WHAT IT DO!

Mobilize with us! LUE Productions and PitStop BBQ have teamed up along with a few other community entities. Our purpose is to serve 400 or more hot meals to the homeless located in Downtown San Bernardino. We go out into the homeless camps, underneath the freeway ramps, behind the abandoned buildings, and into the fields with HOT MEALS.

Every year the number of homelessness increases in San Bernardino. We’re asking for your HELP! We’re in need of food donations and volunteers. Please consider being a part of our efforts. We’ll be sending out hot meals, Tuesday, November 21 from noon until 4 p.m. at the library located at 555 W. 6th Street in San Bernardino. We thank you in advance! To donate or volunteer contact us via email at Lue.info@yahoo.com or text (909) 567-1000 or (909) 556.7637.

Here is a list of what is needed: Delivery Drivers (8) Packers (10) Servers (10) Turkeys (20) large Cans of Corn (20) large cans of green beans (20) rolls (500) bottles waters (500) dressing/stuffing mix (20) cranberry sauce (20) boxes of mash potatoes (20).

Until next week, L’z!