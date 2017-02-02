What It Do With the LUE: PRADA a.k.a. DUB DOLLA

By Lue Dowdy

Rapper PRADA a.k.a. DUB DOLLA is what it Do. Making major moves, this tall, handsome, and talented recording artist is truly one to be on the lookout for.

Signed to “GF Cash Records,” his mixtape titled “H.H.M.$. Have Heat and Make Money,” is now available. His song “ALL WE KNOW” featuring Peanut dropped last week and is getting great reviews from the fans.

Make sure to support Prada’s mixtape release party, happening on February 8 at Castaways Restaurant in San Bernardino. Details located on flyer. Until next week L’z!