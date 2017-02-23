What It Do With the LUE: PRADA Performance a Success!

By Lue Dowdy

A SUCCESSFUL performance by PRADA is WHAT IT DO!

It went all the way up on Saturday, February 8 at Status Night Club for recording artist, PRADA aka Dub Dollar’s mixtape release party. Prada took to the stage showing the fans why they should continue to support and to listen to a real one in the game.

Off his newly dropped project, “HAVE HEART & MAKE MONEY” he performed hits like “FADDED” and “THIS IS ALL WE KNOW.” The club was LITT!

The night consisted of networking and dope performances from artists like LA Duce, Maggic, and Turtle on the Beat. Of course DJ Muda one of the hottest DJ’s in the Inland Empire kept the crowd going.

Pay close attention as major moves are being made from the G.F.CASH Camp. The love was truly shown for Prada!

In the words of PRADA, “Hip Hop and community play a major role when it comes to influencing my lyrics.” “I plan to do with my influence or this music is pretty much tell the world my story, our story, and shed light on my city in every way possible.”

To checkout music by Prada go to GF Cash Records’ Soundcloud under https://m.soundcloud.com/user-194144347.

Until next week L’zzz!