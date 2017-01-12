What It Do With The LUE: Singer Elizabeth Estrella

By Lue Dowdy

Singer, Elizabeth Estrella from the City of Rialto is What It DO!

Elizabeth Estrella lives in Rialto, California. She is sixteen-years-old and attends Etiwanda High School where she is currently a junior. Estrella is a 4.0 student and has received several awards for her academic achievements. She dreams of one day being a professional performer. Elizabeth attended The Musicians Institute Summer Shot Program where she composed an original song entitled,” I’m Yours.”

Elizabeth won the 99.1KGGI IE Salsa Festival and IE Taco Festival 2015 competitions, as well as the San Gabriel’s Got Talent competition at the age of 13. She is currently a member of an all-girl rock band named “Alive in the Lights” who performed at this year’s Riverside Festival of Lights. She wants to thank her family and friends for their support. Her mentors are her vocal coach JC Bentley and past teacher Charon Aldredge. Make sure you keep an eye out for this talent young lady.

