What It Do With the LUE: Tasha Rene

By Lue Dowdy

BBW Model Tasha Rene is WHAT IT DO! I love working in entertainment and meeting new talent. It gave me the opportunity to meet the beautiful Tasha Rene. I fell in love with her spirit, energy, and passion.

From San Bernardino, California this Diva has been modeling off and on since 2000. This beauty is making a name for herself in the Plus Size world of fashion. Tasha has rocked runways all over Southern California. She competed in Miss Plus Top Model and modeled for Baby Doll Couture and Belo Noir Diamond Couture by Tanya Marie. Ensuring that she stays relevant, this model auditions and competes all over.

Tapping into her acting skills, Tasha landed herself a gig on BET’s My Black is Beautiful and a modeling gig for Fashion Bug.

I’m currently working with Tash on the set of a new reality show called “Entertainment At A Glance” where she plays a main character. I’ve seen this Queen in action and yes she slays. Make sure you support Tasha Renee the BBW Model/Actress. Until next week L’z!

In the words of Tash Rene, “I’m me 100 percent of the time. What you see is what you get. I live life to the fullest. I want no regrets.”