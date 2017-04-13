What It Do With the LUE: The Delusions of a Commoner Album Release Party for Rap Artist D’ZYL

By Lue Dowdy

Rap Artist, D’ZYL If you missed it, you missed out! D’zyl did his thang at Katz Alley Music Store located in Riverside this past Friday. As a matter of fact, the entire line up did their thang. Major shout out to Rap Artists.

The release party was an all age event that included an open mic portion. Individuals that were not on the lineup had an opportunity to showcase their talent and a chance to win $50.00 in cash. We laughed out loud with the show host.

D’zyl’s album ‘The Delusions of a Commoner’ dropped March 31. The streets are buzzing about this one. On the project you can hear hits like, ‘Revenge Of The Nerds’ ft Thesis (Prod. by Teflon), ‘Delusions Of A Commoner’, ‘Lovin’ Myself’ (Prod. by Prime Intellects), ‘Man, I’d Tear It Up ft. Dirty Birdy’ (Prod. by Fat Finger, along with several more.

When finally completing a project that you’ve worked so hard on and to see it manifest is a beautiful thing. I’m happy for D’zyl. In my opinion, he has the formula to keep going in the rap game. Make sure to check out his music on all social media sites under D’zyl. Until next week L’z!