What It Do With the LUE: The Hip Hop Shop

By Lue Dowdy

The Hip-Hop Shop featuring Joesph Reed, Melanie Cesarez, Camryn Stanfield, and Troy Wilbert is WHAT IT DO! Just recently Edwin Johnson, founder and CEO of Chords Youth Enrichment Program, along with youth from San Bernardino High School and the CHORDS Program came together to produce a new school song for San Bernardino High School. A video was shot at the school and has already received 1,000 shares and 55,000 views.

Not being afraid to walk away from tradition, they decided to change it up by adding Hip-Hop and Rap. Let me tell you, the youth were not playing when it came to those barzzz on the mic. We live in an urban community which is saturated with Rap, R&B, And Hip-Hop, so kudos to Joesph Reed, Melanie Cesarez, Camryn Stanfield, Troy Wilbert, and the entire team that worked on the project. Make sure to check out the video on YouTube. Please support our YOUTH & MUSIC!

Until next week L’z!

About The HIP HOP SHOP & Edwin Johnson:

Edwin Johnson has been working in the social service field with children and families for the past 16 years. His expertise consists of behavior modification, counseling support, family stabilization and management. He oversees groups such as anger management, domestic violence, substance abuse, gang awareness training, cognitive behavioral therapy, (Thinking for a Change) to inmates and parolees. He’s supervised inmates, parolee’s youth and their families providing them with the tools and support needed to be successful and stabilized upon reentering society.

Mr. Edwin has worked in institutions, crises homes for youth, group homes and as a community partner assisting families with resources for their youth. Having the ability to connect with the individuals he serves is crucial. His approach is strength based which allows him to meet the individual where they are and build off strengths they may not know existed.

In 2012 Mr. Edwin founded his own nonprofit titled “CHORDS Enrichment Youth Program” for youth in the city of San Bernardino which continues to serve at risk teen and their families.