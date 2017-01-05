What It Do With The LUE: The Youth

By Lue Dowdy

Awwwwwwwwwww shucks the NEW YEAR and the YOUTH is WHAT IT DO! Aniya Randall born on December 9, 2005 and born and raised in the Inland Empire is known for her many talents.

As a young child Aniya was no stranger to the entertainment world. She began dancing and singing along aside her talented dad R&B Singer, Yung Muusik.

Giving her the name, Princess Aniya, Yung Muusik has booked this talent young star in shows from the Inland Empire to Hollywood. Princess Aniya also was an act on the X-factor TV show. Performing, spending time with her dad playing with her friends and Lil brother is extremely important to this Lil Diva. I’m certain that she’ll make her way up the entertainment ladder.

Remember to always support the YOUTH. Until next week folks! L’z!